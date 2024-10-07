Minister GUC celebrates 30th birthday with album listening session

Nigerian gospel musician, Gift Christopher, popularly known as “Minister GUC”, on Tuesday celebrated his 30th birthday with a listening session for his third album, “The Trio and I”.

The event held in Ikeja, Lagos, also featured the celebration of the completion of his five-year journey with EeZee Conceptz Global, a record label.

Minister GUC, during the session, appreciated God, his record label and fans for their support over the years.

According to him, one of the songs of the 14-track album, “Man wey God show Mercy”, is dear to his heart because it explores the multiplicity nature of God and how merciful He has been to him.

He said the album would be released Oct. 11 on the YouTube page of EeZee Conceptz Global.

Speaking on his record label, Minister GUC said, “It is a privilege to have finished my five years. I am grateful for the moment and making my boss proud.

“Thank you for being good to me. I will say he is a human angel, a gift to the body of christ. I am proud to be called his mentee and he is the closest person to me.”

On how he has been able to balance marital life with music business, Minister GUC said he had enjoyed huge support from his wife.

Also, Dr Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as “EeZee Tee”, Chief Executive Officer, Eezee Concept Global, acknowledged Minister GUC’s resilience and hardwork in shaping his music career.

Ezekiel described the musician’s growth artistically as a miraculous one, adding that he had been a true gift to the world.

“Through it all, Minister GUC’s focus on his calling never wavered. He has demonstrated loyalty, consistency, steadfastness and the fruits of his labour have been abundant.

“His music has touched countless lives, spreading messages of faith and hope.

“Minister GUC’s future is bright, with “The Trio and I” set to deliver even more powerful messages. As we celebrate your achievements today, Minister GUC, we also look forward with great anticipation to what lies ahead.

“Your vision for the future of gospel music and ministry is inspiring.

“We eagerly await the new projects you’ve hinted, the international collaborations, the mentorship programmes for young artistes and your plans to use music as a tool for social change and community development,” he said.

His wife, Nkpoikana Christopher said: “He is truly a gift, an amazing man, I couldn’t have chosen a better partner and father for my children. He is very disciplined and accountable.”

Dupe Ige-Kachi, a Vocal Coach, described Minister GUC as a clown, a real Christian, an authentic fellow and a great blessing to his generation.

Also, Chidinma Ekile, a gospel musician, commended Minister GUC’s effort toward excellence as she wished him the best in his future endeavours.