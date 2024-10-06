Mining: Court restrains Osun govt in favour of Segilola Resources

By Temilola Atolagbe

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Osun State Government and its officials from interfering with Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL’’s mining operations.



The order was granted by Justice Emeka Nwite, following an ex-parte motion by the company.



The court restrained the Osun State Government from disrupting the gold mining operations of Segilola Resources or denying the company access to its mining site.



This came amidst ongoing allegations against the company regarding tax liabilities and environmental concerns, accusations that SROL has strongly denied.



The injunction subsist pending the hearing of a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction scheduled for October 17, 2024.



Lawyers suggest that the court’s ruling reinforces the importance of respecting judicial processes in settling disputes, particularly in sensitive sectors like mining, where operational disruptions can have far-reaching economic implications.



With the matter now before the judiciary, stakeholders are looking to the court for an interpretation of the relevant provisions of the law.



Both Segilola Resources and the Osun State Government will have to abide by the court’s directives as the legal process unfolds.



Meanwhile, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has initiated an investigation into the matter with a view to restoring operational and industrial harmony.



In furtherance of this objective, the Minister for Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake had in a recent public statement, emphasized the fundamental importance of protecting investments in the Nigerian mining sector and avoiding situations where sub-nationals such as Osun State, interfere in mining operations in a disruptive manner that is also contrary to the lawful exercise of legislative powers under the Nigerian Constitution, and the Federal Government’s policy of canvassing more foreign direct investments in the mining sector.



Segilola Resources, which operates Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, is regarded as one of the country’s most successful mining ventures.



The company has consistently maintained that it complies with all relevant regulations and remains committed to upholding its responsibilities as a law-abiding corporate entity.