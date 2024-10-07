Kaduna LG polls: Kaura APC chairmanship candidate promises inclusive govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Kaura Local Government Area for the Oct.19 council elections in Kaduna state, Mr Obadiah Sankyai, has promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected into office.

Sankyai pledged the APC local government election campaign flagg off in Kagoro, Kaduna State.

He said “Our government will give everyone a sense of belonging, irrespective of their tribe, religion or race.”

Sankyai said if given the mandate, he would pursue an agenda for a secured future for the people of Kaura.

According to him, his SECURED future agenda entails security, educational advancement, community engagement, unity, rural transformation, economic transformation and development.

He pledged to harness the vast human and material resources Kaura was endowed with to move the council to enviable heights.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, enjoined the people to vote for the APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates for transformative leadership in in Kaura.

Balarabe noted that a vote for the APC was a vote for an assured and prosperous future for the people.

Prof. Ben Gugong, Commissioner, Sports Development who doubles as chairman Kaura APC stakeholders, said the APC was the party to beat in the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, the Kaura APC chairman, Sani Tachio, said the management and humanitarian background of the chairmanship candidate made him a good fit for the job.

Tachio described Sankyai as a strong and decisive leader with a strong desire to add value to Kaura Local Government Area.

Highlight of the event was the reception of notable decampees from other parties by the deputy governor who lauded them for joining the winning team.

Yahaya Silas, a former sole administrator, who spoke on behalf of decampees, said they decided to join APC because of the giant strides of the Governor Uba Sani led administration in the state.

Silas said that the decampees and their supporters were prepared to work round the clock for the success of the party in the local government elections.