Improve our welfare, teachers demand

By Adesina Wahab

As the world marked World Teachers’ Day (WTD) on Saturday, teachers under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have urged the government to improve their welfare and fulfill past promises.

In Lagos, where the NUT State Wing gathered to celebrate the day at the NUT Pavilion in Alausa, Ikeja, teachers voiced a unified plea for the government to prioritize their welfare and pay greater attention to the education sector.

In his message, NUT National President, Comrade Titus Amba, called on the government not to backtrack on promises made to teachers.

“Four years ago, during a similar occasion, the federal government announced various welfare schemes for teachers and student teachers. Unfortunately, most of these promises remain unfulfilled. Even the new retirement age and extended length of service have not been implemented by many states,” Amba said.

“Teachers are part of society and are equally affected by the current economic challenges. A happy teacher will teach happily, but a hungry teacher cannot give their best,” he added, urging the government to act swiftly on these issues.

Lagos State NUT Chairman, Comrade Hassan Akintoye, also appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address teachers’ pressing concerns.

“While we appreciate the governor’s support for education, there are still unresolved issues. Lagos State has not yet implemented the new retirement and service years, despite being a pacesetter. We call on the state government to approve this,” Akintoye said.

He also raised concerns that teachers, classified as essential workers, are excluded from the work-free days enjoyed by other public servants, despite rising transportation costs due to economic hardship. Akintoye urged the government to commence the promised monetary compensation for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Additionally, Akintoye called for the revival of the annual teachers’ awards, the provision of official vehicles for education secretaries, and other initiatives to support teachers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, assured that education remains a top priority for his administration and promised to address the teachers’ demands.

A highlight of the celebration was a special award presented to 104-year-old Mrs. Agatha Adebiyi, a retired teacher from the state.