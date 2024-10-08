I’m motivated to do more – Prisca, winner of NLNG Prize

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Last Friday, October 4, 2024, our own Prisca Sam-Duru won the NLNG’s N5m Nigeria Prize @ 20 Media Award.

In this interview, she shares her feelings and a brief history of her journalism career that led to the prestigious award:

How do you feel winning The Nigeria Prize @ 20 Media Award?

It still feels surreal. There was no hint that such award was going to take place much more coming to me. I was stunned upon hearing my name as the winner of The Nigeria Prize @ 20 Media Award. That explains my initial loss of words when I was asked to make an acceptance remark.

I’m excited, elated and highly motivated to do more. This is the best pleasant surprise I’ve received in my entire life when it comes to my career as a journalist. I remain grateful to God Almighty for the talent and enablement. To Nigeria LNG, I say massive thanks for appreciating me in such a huge way and for instituting the Nigeria prizes that keep impacting positively on the country.

Could you share a brief history of your journalism career?

My first experience as a reporter was at The Statesman – Imo Newspapers Owerri, Imo state during my industrial training in the 90s. I was there as a news reporter. As a Mass Communication student, the experience was priceless. I can’t remember the name of my News Editor right now but I’m so grateful to him because his push made me work like a staff member barely a month after joining the newspaper company.

I worked with Diet Newspaper (Daily Independent) under the supervision of the indefatigable Agatha Edo. For over 7 years, I wrote drama scripts and also acted in Theatre On The Air for Voice of Nigeria, Lagos, under Mrs Chinyere Ndukwe. I think I stopped in 2007 after she was redeployed to their Abuja office. I also worked briefly for a defunct Magazine – The People’s Agenda and have written for, and edited a few online newspapers. I started writing for Vanguard media in 2010 as an art/culture reporter under the late McPhilips Nwachukwu. And, here I am.

Did the NLNG judges later disclose to you your particular published works that won you the award?

No. From the explanation given by Ms Kadaria Ahmed, who was one of the judges, during the presentation, they screened a collection of write-ups- articles, reviews, interviews, etc., by journalists on The Nigeria Prizes.

For how long have you been reporting Arts?

For the most part of my journey in journalism, I’ve always been on the Art/culture desk which also included entertainment at some points. But the beat got extended to general reporting when I started writing for Saturday Vanguard I think in 2019 or 2020. So there, politics, health, entertainment, Art, interviews on any subject, etc., goes.

Apart from winning this NLNG Nigeria Prize @ 20 Media Award, have you won any other award in your career as a journalist?

NLNG’s Nigeria Prize @ 20 Media Award is my first award as a journalist. And I am super grateful to Nigeria LNG for this big honour. This shows that they are not only concerned about promoting outstanding individuals’ innovative research through the science prize, and authors and literature with the Nigeria Prize for Literature worth $100,000 and Literary Criticism Prize worth N1million but also, journalists who tell of these noble works to the world.

In that long period of time you have practiced journalism, did you at any point feel that your good works and labour were not being recognized?

Well, some of my mates who are doing incredibly well have asked at one time or the other what I’m still doing in journalism. My usual response is, it’s passion. I just love what I’m doing whether it pays or not. So I’ll say, I’ve really not given any thought (I’m being sincere about this) about awards or recognitions. I’m even afraid of being noticed. I just feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. In fact, I told a colleague the other day that my vision in the profession after I lost my husband, has changed. Just working now to survive; to be both father and mother to my children. I need to work harder because as a very shy person (I guess many don’t know this), I never ask. I don’t!

To go back to the question about recognition, for countless times, individuals and corporate organisations have at different times appreciated what I’ve done for them. These came not only in words/statements or gifts, but in the form of sponsoring my participation in workshops.

What advice would you give to those who may have been labouring for years in good works without being recognized, or even being humiliated and their works being disparaged?

Your good works will always fish you out. I’m now a living witness. It doesn’t matter for how long one has laboured without reward, just keep working diligently, and the reward will come. This mustn’t be in the form of an award. I mean not everyone will receive an award and for the fact that one didn’t get an award doesn’t mean one hasn’t put in his or her best. So just be humble, grab any training opportunity that comes your way, do your best according to the measure of grace you’ve been given, believe in yourself, don’t give up even when not appreciated and God himself will crown your efforts with success.

I’d like to use this opportunity to plead with employers of labour to always do something no matter how small to motivate their workers. People do more when they’re motivated.