Fubara vs Wike: Rivers crisis could pose security risks for Nigeria — Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has raised concerns over recent political developments in Rivers State, warning that if not addressed, they could lead to a crisis with far-reaching security implications for Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa at large.

Chief George urged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara be allowed to govern and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State without interference. Reacting to the recent local government elections in the state, George said, “Any threat to peace in Rivers State could have severe security consequences, not just for Nigeria, but for the entire West African region.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene by advising the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, to refrain from actions that might destabilize the state. According to George, Rivers is too economically and politically important to Nigeria’s survival to be plunged into conflict.

George likened the current situation in Rivers to the political crisis that triggered the 1966 coup in Nigeria, which led to the civil war. He warned that such crises, if left unchecked, could disrupt the country’s democracy.

“The political ambitions of individuals should not come at the expense of peace and development,” George said, adding that it was too early to start strategizing for the 2027 elections. He emphasized that Wike, who served as Rivers’ governor for eight years and is now a minister, should step aside and allow Governor Fubara to govern.

“By 2027, the people of Rivers State will decide through their votes whether they want Fubara to continue or not,” he said.

George also criticized the conflicting court rulings over the local government elections, urging judicial officers to avoid being influenced by politicians. He called for peace and unity in Rivers State and appealed to Wike to put the interests of the people ahead of personal ambition.

In conclusion, George expressed his hope for Governor Fubara’s success and prayed for the resolution of the political turmoil in Rivers, which he said must end “in the interest of all Nigerians.”