Updated: Local airlines to buy jet fuel from Dangote refinery— Keyamo

ABUJA— THE Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, yesterday, revealed that local airlines have promised to buy jet fuel from only Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired yesterday, Keyamo said the decision coincides with the refinery’s commencement of jet fuel production for the local market.

He said the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, have collectively agreed to stop relying on imported jet fuel in a move aimed at supporting domestic production.

His words: “Incidentally, it is also coinciding at a point when Dangote refinery is coming on board and jet A1 is to be produced. They are about to start producing jet A1 for our local industry.

“The airline operators of Nigeria recently just met and they have made a clear decision, all of them, they will no longer buy imported fuel to also support the local industry, Dangote refinery.

“It is a decision by the airline operators of Nigeria, with my push and my blessing that they should only buy from Dangote refinery.”

Vanguard News