Dear Bunmi, I’m depressed my ex is re-marrying

Dear Bunmi, after less than four years of marriage, I left my controlling husband and knew I’d done the right thing.
We have a toddler and, recently, when he visited me to see our daughter, he told me he was going to marry again.
It felt as if he was leaving me behind. Sadly, I haven’t been able to move on.
I still wear my wedding ring and one of our wedding pictures is still on display in my flat, and I’ve never had another relationship.
Dear Bunmi, why am I wasting my life?
Ibidun, by e-mail.
Dear Ibidun,
You need to realise that there’s only one thing holding you back – you.
You say you can’t move on. That’s not true.
First of all, take off your wedding ring. Put it in a safe place – or sell it and use the money to treat yourself.
Next, take down your wedding photograph.
You have to create a new life for yourself. Meet new people. Try something new – anything!
It’s all about preparing your mind and body for a new beginning.
There are lots of adventures waiting for you, but don’t wait for them to come to you – go out there and find them!
