Collaboration key to boosting Okra industry — Experts

By Esther Onyegbula

Stakeholders at the second edition of the Global Okra Round Table (GORT II) and the 51st Farming Conference have called for collaboration to help launch the country into self-sufficiency.

The Conference, themed “Breeding for Resilience,” was held at the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in Ibadan.

Stressing the pivotal role of the institute in advancing Nigeria’s horticultural productivity, the Executive Director and CEO of NIHORT, Professor Muhammad Lawal Attanda, said, “NIHORT has developed numerous technologies in the horticultural value chain and is continually coming up with more technologies that will launch the country into self-sufficiency in horticulture.”

He explained that “NIHORT’s mission extends beyond mere research; it encompasses technology dissemination and collaboration with farmers and stakeholders throughout the agricultural value chain.” He highlighted the development of the okra variety NHOKRAT, which is high-yielding and early-maturing, and ongoing efforts to introduce novel okra cultivars that ensure sustainability in agriculture.

“NIHORT has initiated comprehensive research into emerging diseases threatening this vital crop. Our scientists are actively investigating various pathogens and pests affecting okra, including the recent epidemic of leafhoppers and viral infections that have been ravaging okra farms across the country,” said Professor Attanda, stressing the need for effective management strategies.

Outlining NIHORT’s role in Nigeria’s agricultural development, Professor Attanda said, “NIHORT was established in 1975 with support from the United Nations Development Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.” He explained that NIHORT is tasked with conducting research into the genetic improvement, production technologies, storage, utilization, and marketing of fruits, vegetables, spices, and other medicinal and aromatic plants of nutritional and economic importance.

Speaking at the opening of the international conference, the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Hamidu Sharubutu, urged Nigerian farmers to shift their focus from cash crop production to food crop production.

According to Professor Sharubutu, “There is an urgent need for Nigerian farmers not to concentrate on the production of cash crops alone. Diversification from cash crops to food crops such as okra will go a long way in meeting the focus of the current administration, which has placed more emphasis on the diversification of the economy. We cannot just concentrate on the production of cash crops alone. We need to also support and look at other staple food items. What we are doing is to promote the production of okra.”

Highlighting the challenges and opportunities in the okra sector, the National President of the Okra Farmers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Uba Mohammed, said, “Erratic weather variability, drought, and flooding significantly impact okra production and yield, resulting in high losses for stakeholders.” He also mentioned other issues such as limited access to finance, lack of awareness about okra’s potential as an income-generating crop, inconsistencies in quality and packaging standards, inadequate infrastructure, and pests and diseases like whiteflies and powdery mildew.

Despite these challenges, Mohammed said that the okra sector, with its growing global market, could boost foreign exchange earnings, provide nutritional and health benefits, have industrial applications in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, and create employment opportunities for rural women and youth.

Mohammed emphasized the need for climate-smart agriculture, capacity-building initiatives, awareness campaigns, accessible credit facilities, and improved infrastructure to overcome these challenges. He expressed the association’s willingness to partner with the National Horticultural Research Institute and international organizations to promote okra development beyond Nigeria and across Africa.

The Chairman of the conference, Dr. Surinder Tikoo, said the conference’s goal was to foster international collaboration in vegetable production. “The purpose of this conference is to develop international collaboration in vegetable production, especially okra, for the benefit of the general public,” he stated.

In his presentation titled “Okra Breeding in Africa — A Review and Future Prospects,” Professor O.J. Ariyo emphasized the need for the collection, characterization, and documentation of genetic materials, particularly those adapted to local conditions. According to him, “To advance okra breeding in Africa, we need to focus on collecting, characterizing, and documenting our genetic materials.”

Meanwhile, the conference co-chairman, Dr Dorcas Ibitiye, called on the government at all levels to take advantage of Nigeria being the second producer of Okra in the world and support more farmers to cultivate Okra in other to earn more foreign exchange for the country.

The conference, which brought together eminent personalities dedicated to advancing okra production, emphasizing that international collaboration, strategic investment, and capacity building are key to meeting global demand and ensuring food security in Nigeria, was organised by the Foundation for Advanced Training in Plant Breeding (ATPBR) in collaboration with NIHORT.