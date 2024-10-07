Akwa Ibom: Gov Eno to swear in elected LG Chairmen today

Following the successful conclusion of local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, preparations are in place for the swearing-in of newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Governor Umo Eno announced this during a service at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, emphasizing the need for swift inauguration of the democratically elected officials to facilitate rapid development across local government areas in the state.

“Election was concluded yesterday, and results are being collated. We will swear in the new Chairmen tomorrow at 8 a.m. I want to extend our gratitude to those who have served—they have done well,” Governor Eno stated.

He added that the timeline negotiated with the Federal Government to complete the process runs until October, and it was important to swear in the new officials immediately so they can begin receiving their allocations and start working for the benefit of their communities.