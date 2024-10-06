Akwa Ibom: APC wins Chairmanship seat in Akpabio’s LGA

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured the chairmanship seat in Essien Udim Local Government Area, following the local government elections held on Saturday, October 5, in Akwa Ibom State.

Essien Udim LGA is the home of Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) confirmed the results to journalists on Sunday in Uyo.

The commission stated that it has so far received results from 10 LGAs. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed victory in Uyo, Oron, Ukananfun, Oruk Anam, Ikot Ekpene, Urue Offong/Oruko, Okobo, Nsit Ubium, and Eket LGAs, while the APC won in Essien Udim.