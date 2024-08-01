WhatsApp may exit Nigeria amid regulator’s demand

WhatsApp, a leading messaging platform in Nigeria, may soon suspend its services in the country.

This potential move follows the imposition of a $220 million fine on Meta Platforms for allegedly breaching data privacy laws.

According to TechCabal, Meta is considering withdrawing certain services in Nigeria in response to the recent regulatory demands. Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the company is evaluating the impact of the new order.

A WhatsApp spokesperson addressed the situation, stating: “We want to be really clear that technically, based on the order, it would be impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria or globally. This order contains multiple inaccuracies and misrepresents how WhatsApp works. WhatsApp relies on limited data to run our service and keep users safe, and it would be impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria or globally without Meta’s infrastructure. We are urgently appealing the order to avoid any impact on users.”

In July, the FCCPC imposed a $220 million (over ₦300 billion) fine on Meta over alleged abuse of Nigerian users’ data.

The commission claimed that Meta used its market power to enforce exploitative privacy policies and collect users’ data without proper consent.

It ordered WhatsApp to cease sharing user data with other Meta companies and third parties without approval or consent. Additionally, WhatsApp must provide information about data collection and restore user control over data usage.

The decision followed a three-year investigation into Meta’s conduct and operations between May 2021 and December 2023.

Meta has argued against the FCCPC’s instructions to stop sharing user information, claiming it cannot revert to its 2016 data-sharing policy.

The company contends that it has not threatened Nigerian users and that there is confusion surrounding the data transfer to Facebook.

The situation highlights ongoing concerns over data privacy and regulatory compliance, potentially affecting millions of WhatsApp users in Nigeria.

Vanguard News