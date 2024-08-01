We can’t be intimidated by security agents, our demands must be met – Protesters

Protest in Delta

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the much anticipated nationwide protest commenced, Thursday, as scheduled, protesters declared they cannot be intimidated by the use of force by security agents to stop them from asking the government to do the needful based on their demands, which they said must be met.

Protesters in their hundreds very early in the morning hit the streets of Abuja including the Eagle Square, Federal Secretariat, National Stadium, and suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

They chanted ‘We dey hungry’, ‘end bad governance’, and were armed with placards and banners with different inscriptions.

Hold IGP responsible for police brutalizing peaceful protesters – Adeyanju

….says protest continues nationwide

One of the key leaders of the organised nationwide protest, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, accused the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, over alleged order given to the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, to brutalize peaceful protesters across the country.

“The President in clear terms warn the police. The Nigerian Army nas there with protesters but the Nigerian Army did not attack protesters but the police were the aggressors throughout; look at the Eagle Square, Borno State and many other parts of the country.

“I cannot see anywhere, protesters are protesting peacefully and the police cannot exercise restraint, and the Inspector General of Police should be held responsible for all the violence unleashed on peaceful protesters across the country today.

“He was the one that gave the order. He must be held accountable for the violence unleashed by the police on protesters, and until somebody is held accountable acts like this will persist, continue and fester.

“So, there must be consequences for bad behaviour of the police across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, “Very high ranking police officers have told us that the order came from the IGP to crack down on protesters. So the President should act accordingly.”

He also added that, “And definitely protesters will continue to improvise, try to beat police brutality.”

Speaking on the days to come with the protest and protesters been allegedly attacked by the police, he said,”Citizens have shown that despite the attacks they still willing to come out.”

Meanwhile, he maintained that, “The attacks today (Thursday) will not deter citizens from coming out tomorrow (Friday), and whether anybody likes it or not, protest is a fundamental human right given by the constitution, not the President of the Federal Republic, IGP, Service Chiefs but by the constitution, and nobody can circumvent that right, which is of course, inalienable and it cannot be arrogated from, except in extreme circumstances, none of which has however risen.

Take down policies impoverishing Nigerians

One of the protesters, Josephine Adokoba of Activista, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, while protesting at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, said they have every right to protest and press home their demands.

She said: “We are in the streets to protest against bad governance and policies that have increased the suffering of Nigerians.

“We want the government to listen and then take down all those policies that are impoverishing Nigerians and enriching the one per cent of the nation that is why we are in the streets to reclaim our space and to tell them that we are tired of the hunger and hardship in the country. We are hungry and we say no to bad governance.”

According to her, earlier protesters were attacked with teargas shot by the Nigerian Police Force, adding that the government had earlier concluded that the protest would be a violent one, and that is why they are making everything possible to paint so, but they will ensure they protest peacefully as they drive home their demands.

Tinubu’s suffocating us

A protester, Victor Olumola, while expressing his pain and reasons on the streets to participate in the hunger protest at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium accused President Bola Tinubu of suffocating Nigerians with suffering, hence they are on the street because they cannot take it any longer.

Olumola said: “End bad governance, Nigerians are suffering, many cannot afford one square meal and there is serious hunger in the land, President Bola Tinubu is suffocating Nigerians because he doesn’t buy food and clothing he doesn’t feel what the poor masses are feeling and he keeps on telling us that we should be patient, meanwhile, his convoy of cats are more than 100 and the common man cannot afford Garri to drink.

“He is buying presidential jet at over hundreds of millions, renovating the Vice President’e house with millions of Naira, he is intentionally suffering us, and we cannot take it any longer and that is why we are on the street protesting.”

Tricycle operators express pain over hardship

AS thousands of Nigerians protest across the country over hardship and hunger, tricycle operators also made their pains known on how they have being struggling to survive following harsh policies.

The Chairman of task force on tricycle operators in Apo Area, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Abuja, Sani Saliu, said, “We are really fed up with the present situation in the country following the hardship that is biting hard on us also.

“We are all suffering because there is no impact of the government of the day. We have been struggling on our own with no support from the government. The fuel issue is affecting our business and we are not happy about it as we cannot make ends meet.”

However, he said the area is peaceful and they would not join in the protest, and are also ready to chase away any protester in their area.

“We don’t want trouble in our area we have remained peaceful here and we will not tolerate any protester here. I will personally stand against them. Some of this protests are very callous and can be destructive”, he added.

CISLAC begs protesters to remain peaceful

….condemns thugs’ hijack, attack on protesters

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Thursday, called on protesters to maintain peace and avoid the destruction of properties amid growing concerns that the demonstrations have been hijacked by criminal elements and political actors with nefarious intentions.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC is deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation and the influence of non-state actors in several states, including Kano on the first day of the nationwide protest.

The situation, observed through CISLAC’s situation room, indicates that security operatives are being influenced by political interference linked to local rivalries, leading to inadequate protection of peaceful protesters.

Rafsanjani said: “The peaceful demonstrations by Nigerians, initially intended to express legitimate grievances, have unfortunately been hijacked and turned into violent chaos.

“Criminal elements are exploiting the protests to create further unrest and undermine public safety.”

The CISLAC boss also emphasized and demanded that the government must refrain from politicizing security measures, particularly in Kano, and prioritize the protection of lives and properties. The violence and destruction currently witnessed are contrary to the intentions of the peaceful protesters.

“The government should stop politicizing security in Kano and protect the lives and properties of all. The balkanization of properties and killings witnessed are not in tandem with what innocent Nigerians are calling for”, he said.

Meanwhile, he also condemned provocative statements allegedly made by public officials, including the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which according to him have exacerbated tensions and incited further unrest.

“Reckless and provocative statements by public officials can incite Nigerians to take to the streets. Such statements undermine the legitimacy of the protesters’ concerns and should be avoided”, he said .

However, he (Rafsanjani )also criticized the government’s alleged sponsorship of counter-protests aimed at undermining the legitimate demonstrations.

“The government’s actions have endangered peaceful protesters, leading to attacks and hijacking by thugs and non-state actors”, he added.

CISLAC had called on the government to ensure the protection of peaceful protesters, a measure that, if properly implemented, could have prevented the current state of chaos.

“We have observed troubling trends and urge genuine protesters to continue their demonstrations peacefully to prevent criminals from exploiting the situation”, he pointed.

In conclusion, he appealed to leaders across the country to ensure an end to the violence and destruction.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avoid any violent, criminal, and political destruction. The protests, meant to address legitimate concerns, should not be equated with criminal activities and violence.

“CISLAC remains committed to advocating for the protection of citizens’ rights and ensuring that their voices are heard safely and peacefully”, he added.