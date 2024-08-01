Transfer: Barcelona reach agreement on six-year deal with Dani Olmo

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo over a transfer to the Catalan club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal Barcelona offered to Olmo is a six-year contract that will expire in June 2030.

The LaLiga giants will pay RB Leipzig a €55 million guaranteed fee plus €4 million add-ons for Olmo’s signature.

“Barça reach agreement with Dani Olmo on contract until June 2030 and send new official bid!

“Details of the new proposal sent to RB Leipzig. €55m guaranteed. €4m easy add-ons. €3m difficult add-ons.

“Olmo agree six year deal, he strongly wants Barça,” Romano tweeted on Thursday.

