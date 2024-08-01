Stop planned protests, Senate begs Nigerians

Senate setting

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has asked Nigerians and promoters of the nationwide protests to halt their plans in the interest of the country.

According to the Senate, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has, within one year in office, initiated policies that would benefit Nigerians in the near future.

Speaking after an executive session that lasted close to two hours yesterday, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the Senate, having reviewed the situation, with regards to the nationwide protests slated today, is urging those warming up for the action to shelve their plan.

Akpabio had on Sunday summoned an emergency session of the upper legislative chambers, ahead of the nationwide protest.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy security presence in and around the National Assembly complex in Abuja yesterday, as lawmakers held an emergency plenary.

Contrary to the usual practice, the Sergeant-at-arms, barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly, with strict adherence to the provision of identification cards for entry at the Mopol gate.

Policemen in their numbers, hovered around the entrance of the National Assembly with their guns.

The heightened security, it was gathered, was allegedly intended to prevent protesters from gathering at the venue.

According to the President of the Senate, initiatives such as the signing of the national minimum wage bill into law, establishment of the North West and South East Development Commissions, granting of local government autonomy, among others, will reduce hunger and poverty in the country.

He said the various bills passed by the National Assembly would also help in resolving the economic challenges bedeviling the country.

Akpabio said: “The senate in a closed session, deliberated on issues bothering on the workings of the Senate in particular and the national assembly in general.

“The Senate particularly reviewed the current situation as regards the impending protest set to be slated for tomorrow August 1.

“This protest is slated for tomorrow, the 30th of August, 2024 and I kindly urge you that one year is not long enough for the policies being implemented by the current administration of President Asuwajibola Bola Tunibu to yield the desired results.

“The Senate urges the protesters to give the government more time to address their demands, considering the measures being put in place to ameliorate the situation in the country, such as the National Minimum Wage Act, the sale of crude oil to local refiners in naira, the implementation of Students Loan Act, the assent recently granted to the Southeast Development Commission and the Northwest Development Commission, bills passed by the National Assembly to further address developments at the grassroots.

“The Senate, and in fact the entire National Assembly, is willing to legislate on all matters that will bring succour to Nigerians in general.”