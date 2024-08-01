Stop mobilising youths to disrupt rallies – Falana tells govt officials

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has urged the government to stop mobilizing youths to disrupt rallies.

The senior lawyer also called on government officials to engage with the demonstrators who are expressing their grievances.

Protesters across Nigeria, including the FCT, have taken to the streets to express their frustrations over rising poverty and the high cost of living, demanding improved economic conditions.

Falana stated this during an interview on Thursday evening on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “We must also learn to stop mobilising people to disrupt rallies, we must stop mobilising traditional rulers and some emergency organisations to say, ‘we are pulling out of the protests.’

“The government must now begin to identify those who are genuinely aggrieved and then begin to engage them, ‘what are your complaint?’ So that people will have a sense of belonging.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria has also criticized the Lagos and Ogun state governments, as well as the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for swiftly seeking court orders that restrict protesters to designated areas within the states and the FCT.

Recall that state governments and the FCTA obtained court orders restricting protesters to specific locations: the Freedom and Peace Parks in Lagos, the MKO National Stadium in the FCT, and several sites in Ogun State, including the MKO Stadium in Abeokuta and Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School in Ota.

Falana explained that the protesters’ movement beyond the restricted areas could be attributed to the fact that the court orders were obtained just 24 hours before the protest started, likely leaving insufficient time for proper service to the demonstrators.

He said, “I think the government should have learnt not to rush to court on the eve of a strike action by workers, or the eve of a protest by young people because the difficulty with such orders is that they are never served on those they are made to restrain.

“For instance, the order in Lagos was not served on anybody, the orders in Ogun State were not served on anybody, the order in Abuja, I think one of the defendants is said to be ‘unknown persons. Now, how do you serve court orders on unknown persons?”

He added that the government could designate protest venues, as done elsewhere, and had over two weeks’ notice of the protest, which was sufficient to inform protesters of restrictions without needing a court order.

His words: “In Lagos, largely today, from my information, people came from as far as about 30–40 km away to participate in the protest in Ojota. Again, that is the venue that was being used for protest, before the government sealed it off.

“Ditto for Abuja, protesters were using an enclosure, the Unity Fountain; it is a stone’s throw from Transcorp Hilton Hotel. The government in Abuja, the FCT Administration, sealed it off. So, people then went to the street.

“If the government is now coming back to say in every state capital, we want to designate a venue, a protest ground, as is done in many countries of the world, again, I think that is a lesson to learn.

“But don’t rush to court, when you have at least two weeks’ notice of an impending protest. Don’t rush to court on the eve of that protest because even if the court makes that order, it’s not going to be served on people practically.”