Protests: Wike summons emergency security meeting

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Thursday evening summoned an emergency security meeting, apparently to review activities of the #EndBadGovernance protesters on the first day of the nationwide protests.

Wike had earlier in the day commended the protesters for being nonviolent.

However, reports of violence emerged later in the evening when some elements took over the ever-busy Murtala Muhammed (Kubwa) Expressway, setting bonfires, erecting blockades and extorting motorists.

As of 6:45pm, the FCT Security Council meeting was still on.