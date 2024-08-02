Protests: Commercial activities halted as pro, anti-govt groups clash in Lagos

By Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Evelyn Usman, Ebunoluwa Sessou, Shina Abubakar & Laolu Elijah

LAGOS—FOLLOWING the call for an end to hunger and economic challenges in the country, hundreds of protesters thronged Lagos, Osun and Oyo states to express their displeasure just as they tasked the state and federal governments to take steps to ameliorate the hardship of the masses.

While protesters converged on designated places in Lagos, Oyo and Osun states to protest against bad governance, they warned that yesterday’s protest was “just a dressing rehearsal.”

Major markets, shops, government offices and banks among others were, however, shut for fear of looting by criminals who may hijack the protest.

Protesters storm Ikeja, Ojota, Lekki

As early as 9am, placards carrying protesters stormed Ikeja Under Bridge, and later marched to Ojota where they converged on the Ikorodu Road shunning police entreaties to move inside designated parks in the area.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read ‘President Bola Tinubu Save us from hunger. We can’t afford two square meals per day, Foodstuffsare unaffordable, Stop corruption, Nigeria is bleeding,’ among others.

Recall that a court ruling had restricted the movement of protesters to designated locations in Lagos the Chief Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park and Peace Park, both in Ojota.

However, protesters defied the order as they converged on Lekki-Epe Toll Gate for a demonstration.

Checks by Vanguard, at 7 am witnessed special security personnel, tagged ‘CP Tactical Squad, Lagos State Police Command,’ stationed at Egbeda Bus Stop, Alimosho Local Government Area, monitoring development.

For the better part of the day, the roads and streets were deserted as only commercial buses, popularly called Danfo were seen operating.

Armed security personnel took strategic positions across the metropolis.

The ever busy Bus Rapid Transit, BRT terminals were empty as there were no buses in sight, while passengers that dared to go out, scuttled to board Danfos.

A number of banks, eateries, fuel stations, superstores, and other business enterprises were seen under lock and key.

At about 7.30 am armed policemen, a special task force, Rapid Response Squad were deployed in large numbers.

Police helicopters were also seen on surveillance operations across the state.

Pro, anti-govt groups clash in Lagos

In Lagos State, two youth groups clashed during protests in front of Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of the state over hardship.

While one group protested against hardship in Nigeria, the other group challenged the first group to come out to protest against the government.

The first group, led by one Abiodun Kolawole, also known as Iya Gani Fawehinmin, carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to hardship.

While police officers tried to persuade the pro-government group to stage their protest inside the park, the group declined, claiming they could be attacked.

The group protesting hardship urged President Bola Tinubu to punish looters and take steps to make things easy for the masses.

The leader of the group, Abiodun Kolawole, said they were out to exercise their rights as Nigerians and draw attention to the hardship faced by citizens owing to the problems in the economy.

She urged President Tinubu and state governors to address the high cost of living in Nigeria.

But speaking on behalf of the second group, one Azeez Anomuyiwa, said they were against the first group because they were not showing understanding with the present government.

Anomuyiwa said: “We are not against protest against hardship, Nigerians should have protested against certain things before now. President Tinubu inherited hardship from the former government.

“Many properties and infrastructure were destroyed during the 2020 ENDSARS protest. We don’t want such again in Lagos.”

Teargas canisters shot in Lekki

Meanwhile, in what was assessed to be peaceful, the protest temporarily turned rowdy when the Police dispersed protesters with teargas canisters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

It was gathered that nobody was hurt in the process as security personnel restored norlmacy in the area.

Commercial activities halted in Lagos

Commercial activities in Lagos were put to a halt as many residents remained indoors during the hunger protest.

Shops were closed as commercial vehicles vacated the roads. At the popular Oyingbo market, a woman, identified as Mrs Aina, lamented the hardship in the country.

She said that the government had done more harm than good in a year.

She said: “I am not opening my shop because I do not know what the outcome of the protest would be but I believe that as a mother, it is important to identify with the protesters in the fight against bad governance. Prices of foodstuffs are high. We cannot eat two times in a day and that is why I support this protest. My prayer is that it will end in peace. I urge the Federal Government to listen to the people. Nigerians are dying of hunger.”

Thursday’s protest, a dressing rehearsal — Ibadan protesters

In Ibadan, Oyo State, hundreds of protesters stormed major roads within the Ibadan metropolis lamenting the hardship they are going through in the country.

The leaders of the rally ensured that there was no violence or looting of any sort.

The security agents handled the protesters with extra caution as they moved slowly with them ensuring that no one caused the breakdown of law and order.

The protest which happened in other parts of the city paralyzed all commercial activities within the city.

All markets including Bodija International Market, Dugbe, Sango, Inalende, Gbaremu, Orita Challenge and Oje were all shut.

Also, banks, schools and other public institutions were shut.

At the Polytechnic Ibadan, some staff who reported for duty could not enter their offices.

An activist, Mr Abiodun Bamgbose said the protest which was just a “dressing rehearsal” would last for 10 days.

The protesters, who are members of various groups and organisations, marched through the Sango, Oremeji, Dugbe, Mokola, Agbowo, University College Hospital, UCH, Total Garden, Agodi Gate and other places.

They started from the front gate of the University of Ibadan some minutes past 11 am.

Speaking during the protest, Bamgbose said: “This protest is going to last for 10 days. We understand that many Nigerians live from hand to mouth. We understand that the majority of our youths have no means of survival.

“Today, we want our people to prepare. The protest today (yesterday) is just a dressing rehearsal.

“We are converging at the front of the University of Ibadan and we are aware that other groups are currently at Mokola Roundabout, Iwo Road, Challenge and Dugbe. We will march and sensitise the people on our demands daily.”

Protesters throng major streets in Osun

In Osogbo, the Osun State capital, protesters peacefully thronged major streets with placards and chanting different solidarity songs.

They were joined by some commercial motorcyclists and passers-by to move around, displaying various placards to press home their grievances.

They converged on Freedom Park and moved through Old-Garage, MDS to Olaiya where they addressed some residents while they chanted various solidarity songs.

Youths in Ile-Ife also barricaded roads seeking an end to bad governance in the country.

Speaking during the protest, the Coordinator of Concern Nigeria Citizens in Osun State, Mr Ajala Adetunji said: “Hunger, poverty and bad policies are affecting all of us. We are here not because of any political affiliation, not because anybody has given a dime, what we have seen is a function of the people and the community that we belong to.

“The youth population is the largest and they are the ones suffering most. The office of the citizen is the highest in the land.

“What we have come to do is to exercise our rights. According to the constitution of Nigeria, we are here to establish what we are going through.

“We are fighting for the people. The price of petrol is N800 today. It is not a question of either APC or PDP. What we are going through in Nigeria country is affecting everybody. Tinubu should review his bad policies. We are hungry.”

Banks, markets, stores, govt offices shut in Ondo

In Ondo State, major streets in Akure were deserted following the nationwide protest against bad governance.

Banks, government offices, markets and other departmental stores did not open for fear of miscreants hijacking the protest to attack and loot.

Shop owners, however, hung around their shops observing the situation.

Only top government officials resumed work at the state Secretariat while junior workers stayed away.

Security personnel manned strategic locations in the metropolis especially the CBN office, Federal Secretariat and other government structures in the state capital.

Men of the Nigeria Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC as well as Amotekun were strategically placed.

Few vehicle owners, commercial taxi drivers and motorcycle operators were seen plying the roads in Akure metropolis.

Motor parks across the state capital were equally deserted as there were no buses in sight.

Many travellers, who decided to travel early in the day, were disappointed as they found the parks empty.