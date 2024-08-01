Protests: 4 killed at Kime filling station in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As the protests go berserk in Maiduguri, four persons suspected to be workers have died at the Kime filling station around the Bolori junction of the metropolis.

According to Sources, the victims are still in the pool of their blood at press time, even as the video has gone viral on Social Media Platforms.

Already, Police authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state, citing violence that escalated in the nationwide protests and the Bomb blast that took place in Kawuri village of Konduga local government area of the state which left 20 people dead with 16 injured.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the victims/workers of the filling station were shot as a result of stray bullets, while other versions revealed that there was no sign of bullets/gunshots on the victims.

Speaking to one of the filling station attendants, Baba Musa in a telephone call, said, “It was an explosion that took place and killed four persons instantly, while I managed and escape unhurt”.

The Chairman of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Borno State branch, Alhaji Mohammed Kuluwu confirmed the killing of four persons at Kime filling station in the afternoon, but said, he has been making contact with the Director of the affected station, but couldn’t get his phone line to ascertain details of what led to the killing of the victims.