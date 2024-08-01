Protest: Yusuf declares 24-hrs curfew in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

In the face of the unrest arising from the #Endbadgovernance protest in Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf has declared a 24-hours curfew in the state with immediate effect.

The Governor who announced this while addressing newsmen at the Kano State government house, said the action became imperative to ensure full protection of lives and properties in the state as hoodlums and thugs have hijacked the protest to embark on looting and indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens.

Governor Yusuf said all security agencies were directed to ensure full and immediate compliance.

Recall that the protest which started peacefully later turned violent as hoodlums and thugs hijacked the protest.