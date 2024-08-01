Protest: Nyanya police division not burnt down – Police

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja on Thursday debunked a viral video trending in the social media claiming that the Nyanya Divisional headquarter has been burnt, but a container compartment used at a checkpoint was touched.

FCT Police Command said, “Contrary to the news making rounds about Nyanya division being burnt down by violent protesters, the FCT police command wishes to state that it wasn’t the police division that was burnt.

“Rather the police container compartment at Nyanya checkpoint that was set ablaze.

“The attempt to vandalize the Tipper Garage Police Post by four (4) suspects was foiled and suspects, Mathias Jude 29 of Nyanya Area D, Mohammad Ahmed 23, Abba Jibril 18 and Mohammad Haruna 18, have been arrested.

“The commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, frowns at destruction of public or police infrastructure.

“As any violent protester arrested for destroying public property will be caused to face the wrath of the law.”