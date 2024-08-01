Protest: Nigerians must carry their cross, don’t know ‘Emilokan’ – IPOB tells Ndigbo

IPOB member displaying Biafra flag

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday warned Ndigbo not to take part in the #EndBadGovernance# nationwide protest, saying that Nigerians who know the meaning of emilokan should carry their cross.

IPoB also told Ndigbo to be vigilant and be on guard, that the Federal Government has perfected plans to make them target of the ongoing attack in some parts of the country, adding that they have singled Mr. Peter Obi and other notable Igbo sons as target.

The pro-Biafra group said it was not in support of the protest neither did it encourage Igbo sons and daughters to be part of it. It said that it is categorically against the protest and urged Ndigbo to shun it.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Nigerian government targets Ndigbo during the peaceful #EndBadGovernance# protest in Nigeria”, urged Ndigbo not to be part of the protest, but to be protective of their lives and properties during the protests.

IPoB’s statement read, “Following the wind of hardship, bad governance and hunger protest blowing across Nigeria, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to advise Ndigbo to be on guard and protective of their lives and properties during the hunger protests. “Our ancestors said that whoever is surrounded by the enemies watches over his life always.”