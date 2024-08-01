Protest in Nigeria: Protesters demand reversal of fuel subsidy in Borno [Photos]

By Ndahi Marama

Some protesters on Thursday morning staged a peaceful march along Gomari Airport -Bulumkutu Ward of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

They were mostly Youths carrying placards with aggrieved inscriptions: ‘Ba Maso’ in Hausa, meaning (We no agree), ‘Tinubu must reserve or bring back fuel subsidy’, ‘We are dying of hunger and insecurity’, ‘Just yesterday 20 people were killed in a suicide attack in Kawuri of Konduga LGa’ among others.

Our correspondent observed that the protesters were peaceful in conduct even as some security agencies were waving at them.

It was also observed that mini-business activities are going on in some areas with skeletal services at some filling stations.

Vanguard News