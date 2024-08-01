Protest in Nigeria: Police fire teargas canisters at protesters in Abuja

…chase them from Abuja’s three arms zone

….Youths shout down Tinubu’s minister

By Omeiza Ajayi

Fully armed officers and men of the Nigeria Police on Thursday fired teargas canisters at a handful of peaceful protests, around the outer cordon of the Eagle Square, in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The Three Arms Zone where the Eagle Square is located is the seat of power as it houses the Presidential Villa, National Assembly and the Supreme Court, as well as the Federal Secretariat and Head of Service.

The protesters who had been largely peaceful, demanded an end to hunger, saying ulcer has become a common sickness among Nigerians.

They queried while the police would shoot at them having earlier provided security cover for a pro-Government group some days ago.

While they were earlier dispersed at about 8am, they regrouped again, asking President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

However, at about 10:30am when some journalists were trying to interview some of the protesters, a policeman fired a canister in that direction.

While many flee in different directions, a young woman with a baby went straight to the policemen and dated them to kill her and the baby.

Efforts to identify the woman was not immediately possible as policemen continued to fire teargas canisters at any civilian within their sight.

Before then, a mild drama played out when the Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, arrived the area to address the protesters.

Much as he tried to speak, his voice was drowned by the protesters’ loud chants of “hunger dey”, disallowing the Minister from speaking.

After speaking to some of the protesters, describing himself as a comrade who had attended well over 500 protests in the past, the protesters later calmed down to listen.

“I am not here to fight you. I am not here to ask you not to protest. It is your right. Like I said, I have been to over 100-500 protests”, he said.

He said he would address the Police regarding the shooting of canisters against the protesters.

It would however appear that his address to the Police was not adhered to following the continued shooting of canisters at protesters.