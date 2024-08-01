Protest in Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Ex-agitators forum mobilizes members to protect public utilities

…Pledges support for Tinubu’s govt

Urges A-Ibom youths to shun protest

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom ex-agitators forum says its members have been mobilized to protect public infrastructure located in their respective communities during the planned nationwide hunger protest, starting on Thursday, 1 August.

Chairman of the Forum, Paulinus Alban who who disclosed Wednesday evening in Uyo, warned that unscrupulous elements caught attacking and destroying public infrastructure across the state under the pretext of hunger protest would be dealt with.

Alban stressed that ex-agitators under his leadership remains committed to sustaining the existing peace in the state, and therefore advised all the members to ensure nobody vandalized or destroyed public infrastructure within their respective communities.

His words, “We, the ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region yesterday met and agreed that we will not participate in this faceless protest. While we understand the motivations behind these protests, I urge our youths to abstain from participating.

“By urging our youths to shun the planned protest, we aim to prevent potential violence and promote a more peaceful approach to addressing our country’s economic woes. Our forum stands with Nigeria and Nigerians during this trying times .

“As ex-agitators in the struggle to build a Niger Delta we can call our own, we strictly warn that no one under the guise of protest should attack individuals, loot or steal.

We are responsible for the existing peace in Akwa Ibom state today, therefore, we will sustain that peace.

“Our public institutions belong to all Akwa Ibomites and were built with our resources. Therefore, no one should attack any office, public institution. Our members have already been mobilized across the state to protect our public utilities with the last drop of blood.

“While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, we emphasize the need for constructive dialogue and collaboration with the government to find lasting solutions”

Chairman of the Ex-agitators forum stressed that they would continue to support the government of President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing youth development and empowerment in his agenda, and especially for ensuring Akwa Ibom son in the person of Senator Godswill Akpabio to be the President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He, however, called on the government to address the pressing issues of hunger and to improve the living conditions of Nigerian citizens, adding, “We plead with the federal, state and local governments to heed the demands and yearnings of Nigerians so that we can all live in peace in a nation that we proudly call ours”