Protest in Nigeria: Adopt sit-at-home protest to avoid attacks – Akinyemi

…..alleges plot to attack strangers in Lagos

By Anayo Okoli

A human rights activist, Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi has urged aggrieved Nigerians to adopt sit-at-home protest to avoid attacks and destruction from sponsored elements.

Akinyemi who also raised the alarm over alleged plot to attack non-Yorubas resident in Lagos especially, the Igbo during the planned nationwide protests, said that sit-at-home protest would prevent any such attack.

“A sit-at-home protest is recommended to all parents and youths alike. With a sit-at-home protest, we are bound to have the same result and save lives”, he said.

Akinyemi, the convener of Apostolic Roundtable, urged “strangers” resident in Lagos “to stage a sit-at-home disposition in the course of the protest”, citing “a premonition that some hired thugs are out to unleash mayhem on the innocent non Youths speaking Nigerians in Lagos”.

According to him, the precarious situation in which the country currently finds itself was a consequence of undue quest for power by selfish politicians to grab power by all means.

“Yet, “Oro” voices are heard from their grottoes forbidding the youth from protesting and then threatening strangers in, “a o merin joba land.Cracks in the wall of the nation are ignored.

“Restructuring of our federation vis-a-vis the suspension of the 1963 CFRN and incorporating the 2014 Conference reviews was a stitch meant for yesterday to save today; but it was ignored. The tears in our garments has widened”.

He said that President Tinubu would have averred the crises bedevilling the country if he acted fast in marrying the 1963 Constitution and implementing the recommendations of the 2014 Constitution Review Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“If#EndBadGovernance is successfully suppressed, bad government may be an inevitable consequences, bad governance will not end.

“Intelligence on this proposed protest is damming. From the streets, I notice the determination of the youths irrespective of tribes and religion to work together for the good of Nigeria.

“Save lives by giving Nigeria, not our wicked leaders, this last chance to survive. May I appeal to all friends of the President to please tell him to end bad governance”.