Protest in Nigeria: Abuja protesters clash with security at Eagle Square

By Luminous Jannamike

The massive protest against hunger and economic hardship has escalated into a tense standoff between demonstrators and security agencies at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Despite a court order and a directive by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike restricting the protest to MKO Abiola Stadium, thousands of protesters who began their march there have converged at Eagle Square.

Security agencies responded with force, throwing over 30 teargas canisters at the protesters, who retaliated by picking them up and throwing them back.

The protesters temporarily retreated but have returned to Eagle Square, defying the authorities.

The situation remains volatile, with security agencies continuing to throw more teargas canisters at the protesters as of the time of filing this report.

The protesters’ demands for action on hunger and economic hardship remain unaddressed, fueling their determination to continue the demonstration.