Planned protest targeted at unleashing mayhem – IGP Egbetokun

IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, says intelligence available to the Nigeria Police revealed that the Aug. 1 planned protest is targeted at unleashing mayhem in the country.

This is contained in a statement personally signed by Egbetokun on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the mayhem was targeted on the polity, innocent citizens, markets, stores, private and public properties, as well as critical infrastructure of government.

According to him, the name given to the movement behind the protest, “TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT” has far-reaching undemocratic, unconstitutional, and illegal connotations.

He said the Nigeria Police Force had, in the last few days, engaged with the leadership of the movement as well as their accredited solicitors.

The IGP said the police had enjoined the protest organisers to submit to the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state of the protest, where they intend to carry out the protests.

He said the organisers had been told to provide the venue/ route of their assembly, congregation, or procession; the commencement and closing times during the day; and the modus operandi of the protests.

Egbetokun said the organisers were also expected to provide other information necessary to guide the police, and other members of the public, who are equally entitled to their constitutional rights of movement.

He said the required information was necessary measures to protect the organisers and those who would want to participate by the Nigeria Police.

According to him, while liaising with the commissioners of police in the respect states, an undertaking has to be given or entered by the protest organisers.

“The organisers shall be in a position to control, guide, and manage any congregation or assembly that comes up for the protest.

“The idea is to ensure that the protests are not hijacked by unscrupulous elements who may want to hide under the guise of the protest to unleash terror or perpetrate mayhem on the innocent public.

“We are also concerned particularly, that there shall be no loss of lives or destruction of property, private or public.

“Regrettably, the organisers of the proposed protest have not deemed it necessary to supply the simple and basic information required by the police,” he said.

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police still demand from the organisers of the proposed protest that, they furnish it with the said essential information/ details before the commencement of the protest.

He said no responsible law enforcement agency in any part of the civilised or democratic world would fold its arms and watch a degeneration of the situation.

“Therefore, all police formations across the country are hereby put on alert and directed to protect innocent lives and properties from attack, harassment, molestation, or destruction.

“Furthermore, pursuant to the essential duties of the Nigeria Police under the Constitution, the Police Act, and other enabling laws, all officers and men of the Nigeria Police are hereby directed to act and deal decisively with any act of arson, intimidation, or harassment of any citizen.

“Officers are also expected to deal with any act of threat to lives and properties, breach of public peace, and any act of criminality that may arise or flow from the planned protest in any part of the country.

“Perpetrators of any crime will be arrested and promptly prosecuted,” he said. (NA