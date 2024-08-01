I started recording demos for int’l artists like Rihanna, Brandy, Asa at 16 – Efezino

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Efezino Akpo, who rose to fame with her debut single “Amere,” opened up about her musical journey, inspirations, and latest EP, “Memory Box.”

The Delta-born singer said she started singing at the age of eight and began performing at 12 years.

“I was about 16 years of age when I started recording demos for international artists like Rihanna, Brandy, and Asa.

“I was 17 when I took part in Nigeria Idol’s first season, and then two years later, I participated in the third season, where I came sixth.”

“I have auditioned for different competitions; one of the biggest was Nigeria Idol, and then in 2017, I was part of The Voice in South Africa, and I got to the semi-finals,” she said.

The singer, who went on a tour with Simi in 2023, explained the inspiration behind his new EP, “Memory Box.”.

“My new EP is called Memory Box, and it is a collection of my memories and experiences that I know people can relate to.”

Efezino, whose music style was a fusion of folk, afro-pop, soul, and afro-house, further added that she would like to work with different artists too.

“I will like to work with other artists like Ayra Star. She is very confident, and I love her energy.

She added that she would love to collaborate with other artists like Asa, Burna Boy, and Rema.

Additionally, she shared a message of resilience, urging listeners to persevere and stay true to themselves amidst challenges.

“I write relative music that people can connect with, and I’d like to inspire many more people to never give up on themselves and their dreams.

She further urged that people should remain focused on what brings you happiness, and do it. In the end, that’s all that matters.”