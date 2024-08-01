Hardship: We’re ready for dialogue, Wike begs protesters

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has again called on those protesting against the President Bola Tinubu administration to come for dialogue, saying government is ready to listen to them and also walk them through some governance issues that they may not have been privy to.

He spoke on Thursday while presenting staff of office to four newly appointed chiefs in the territory.

Commending protesters in the FCT for been nonviolent, Wike urged them to continue to resist those who will want to destroy the nation.

He said Abuja as the nation’s capital remained a precious asset to the country, noting that if the FCT is destroyed, it will have negative consequences on the entire country.

Details later…