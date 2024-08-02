Former Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare dies at 60

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has passed away at the age of 60, his family confirmed on Thursday.

According to a statement from the League Managers’ Association, Shakespeare died peacefully surrounded by family.

Shakespeare’s notable career included serving as Claudio Ranieri’s assistant during Leicester City’s historic Premier League title-winning season in 2015-16.

He took over as the club’s manager in early 2017 but was dismissed later that year due to a poor start to the season.

Following his tenure at Leicester, Shakespeare held various assistant manager roles with Everton, Watford, Aston Villa, and Norwich.

Most recently, he was an assistant head coach at Leicester City under Dean Smith from April 2023. However, his contract was not renewed after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Shakespeare’s contributions to football, particularly during Leicester City’s remarkable league triumph, have left a lasting legacy in the sport.

