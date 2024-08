ECOWAS advises Benin, Niger to put aside differences, reopen common frontier

The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) Task Force has urged the Republic of Benin and Niger Republic to put aside their differences through dialogue and reopen their common frontier.

The Task Force Chairman, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday on the recent high-level dialogue between the two countries.

He commended the efforts made by two former presidents of Benin, Nicephore Soglo and Thomas Boni Yayi, to normalise free movement of persons and goods between the two countries, which had been interrupted since July 2023.

Chambas said that free movement of persons and goods between the two countries would help to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travellers.

He recalled the recent mediation visit of the two former presidents to the Niger Head of State, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, in Niamey, during which the two countries, united by historic, geographic, and social ties, exchanged in-depth views on the way forward.

He also recalled how the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, granted audience to a high-level delegation from Niger Republic on return visit, led by the Minister of the Interior, Gen. Mohamed Toumba.

Chambas applauded the constructive initiative of the two former presidents of Benin, the spirit of openness shown by the presidents of the two countries, and the positive discussions on ways to resolve the crisis.

He said that the ETLS took note of the fruitful consultations held in Niamey, acknowledged the reciprocal visit to Cotonou, and granted the Nigerien delegation a warm reception by President Patrice Talon.

“The ETLS Task Force applauds the spirit of good neighbourliness exhibited by both sides and encourages them to resolve any differences through dialogue and within the framework of African brotherhood.

“We urge them to move swiftly to reopen their common frontier to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travellers, in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and integration,” Chambas said.

ETLS is an ad hoc consultative body established by ECOWAS on November 25, 2015, to ensure effective free movement of people and goods within the community through arbitration and the amicable settlement of disputes among member states.

It was also given the responsibility of advocacy and mediation with the high political authorities of member states. (NAN)(