Communication in high-stress situations, by Ruth Oji

IN today’s fast-paced and busy world, high-stress situations have become common in the workplace, personal settings, and other critical scenarios. Effective communication during high-stress situations is crucial to the life and success of relationships. Stress poses the danger of misunderstanding, conflict, physical and mental fatigue, anxiety, and flippant emotional intensity in communication; it is often caused by time pressure, personal disputes, work or information overload, and exhaustion. In this article, I aim to help you understand the nuances of conveying clear information, listening actively, and providing appropriate responses while battling high-stress situations.

Stress and its impact on communication must be fully understood for you to combat or mitigate its effects. Stress can significantly affect your psychological abilities. This means that you can struggle immensely with actively listening to others for a long time because you are held by your anxiety. But it is important for you to be able to speak for a long period without becoming incoherent, irritated, or hurried, and for you to accurately interpret people’s messages without becoming prone to judgments, perceptions, or misunderstandings. Without due attention, high-stress situations can heighten your emotional volatility and impair your cognitive functions, leading to irrational actions and words.

Additionally, high-stress situations can greatly impact your physiological capacities. It programs your body to a flight or to fight activity and responses, leading to things like increased blood pressure, rapid breathing, elevated hood rates, and muscular tensions. Understanding the impacts of the situations and triggers to physiological effects is of great importance to developing strategies in combating these issues through your communication in high-stress situations.

Staying calm and focused is one effective communication technique while going through high-stress situations. Stress often results in triggering hasty body or mental responses to issues or words. You must understand this and endeavour to remain as calm and composed as possible during such situations to reduce the possibilities of clouded judgments and rash pronouncements of decisions that you might regret. Breathing exercises are also very effective. Deep breaths are instrumental for calming nerves and anxiety during tough or unusual situations. Make it a habit to take in slow and steady breaths, or inhale deeply for a few seconds and exhale slowly before communicating your ideas, thoughts, or feelings during these situations. You can also do mindful meditation during such times to help centre your thoughts while replacing negative thoughts with positive self-talk.

Additionally, using clear and concise language will go a long way in helping you to avoid misunderstandings in stressful situations, especially when critical information is being conveyed. You can convey clear and concise information by using unambiguous words, making short sentences that state the exact message you have in mind, and summarising key points so critical information is reinforced and retained.

Another technique that can maximise communication and minimise your psychological and physiological stress is active listening and empathy. While it may be hard to actively listen and show empathy when stressed, try to focus on your speaker’s message without interrupting them. Empathetically acknowledge and respect their feelings and intentions with verbal assertions or head nods. Beyond your words, pay particular attention to your body language and facial expressions when stressed as they may convey something different. Show empathy with statements like ‘It sounds like you are still worried about…’ or ‘I understand how you feel…’

One effective and practical strategy that can help you manage stressful situations and how you communicate during this process is how you have prepared and planned for them. When you anticipate potential stressors, devising plans to handle situations where it matters the most can help. Start by identifying where these problems can come up. For example, if you are usually stressed over a meeting, you want to identify what you would like to cover and where things could go wrong. Do a role-play with a friend and see how you can calmly resolve your issues of concern. Incorporate stress management techniques as part of your daily routines; then, create a support system of mentors, friends, networks, and partners who can offer support during your stressed situations.

What if the situation is already tense? How can you best de-escalate your concerns? You need to learn to constructively communicate in a way that calms the tension in the environment and reduces conflicts. Your demeanour and tone should be calm and composed. Show genuine interest in understanding others’ perspectives regardless of your feelings. Paraphrase what a person has said to be sure that your understanding matches the information they are conveying. Use positive language all through your conversation and be a solution-oriented individual to effectively reduce tensions that may lead to stressful situations.

A practical scenario of the importance of communication in stressful situations is that of the US Airway Flight 1549 in January 2009 which struck a flock of geese after take-off and caused both engines to fail. The captain successfully landed the 155 passengers and their crew because he communicated clearly and gave regular passenger briefings. He communicated with the air traffic control, and emergency protocols for landing were clear, coordinated, and concise.

Also, you can draw a lesson from communication failures during a hurricane in New Orleans in August 2005. Local, state, and federal authorities had conflicting information. The response to the disaster was criticised because it lacked coordination, leading to delays in adopting the right resources and evacuating people. Technological use in disseminating information was tagged inefficient. A coordinated collaboration among the stakeholders would have produced clear and consistent messages which would in turn have led to better management of the stressful situation.

In conclusion, you must prepare and practise how you can maximise communication during high-stress situations to ensure clarity, reduce misunderstanding, and achieve positive outcomes. Recognise and manage your emotions, use clear and concise language, actively listen with empathy, de-escalate tense situations, and regularly engage in stress management practices. Remember, the ability to communicate during stressful situations is not only valuable skill but crucial for harmonious interactions.

*Would you like to get a group/one-on-one customised training on speaking/writing? Feel free to contact me at [email protected] for training solutions.

*Dr Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos