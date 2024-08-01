Boko Haram suicide attack kills 19, Iinjures dozens in Borno village

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri –No fewer than 19 civilians have been killed and dozens injured in a suicide attack, which occurred in Kawuri village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Kawuri is about 50 50-kilometre drive from Maiduguri and located on the Maiduguri -Konduga- Bama Road.

The latest blasts came barely 24 hours when an Accountant working with the Local Education Authority in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state, Shettima Mustapha lost his life when their vehicle stumbled on an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, on the Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu federal highway in Borno with others injured.

Also, about a month ago, multiple suicide bombings took place in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, leaving 32 people dead with over 100 injured.

Security agencies have since issued a public warning for people to be careful of any gatherings at the moment.

Just last week, a Police Station in Jakana community of Konduga near the Maiduguri metropolis was attacked by terrorists, which led to the killing of a police driver and his alleged girlfriend, after setting ablaze two security patrol vehicles, and later carted away motorcycles, arms and ammunitions belonging to the police.

A sources who spoke to our Correspondent, yesterday, night said: “There were mysterious bomb blasts which took place at a mini market in Kawuri about 8p.m., leaving over 19 people dead with an unspecified number of civilians injured.

“The injured ones have been evacuated to Maiduguri undisclosed hospital for treatment. The community is now left at the mercy of God as they scamper for safety.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso for confirmation proved abortive, but a stakeholder in Kawuri, who was not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident.

He, however, called on the government and the security agencies to wake up from their slumber and check the renewed attacks by insurgents.