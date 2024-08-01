Abuja protesters defy security crackdown, overrun Federal Secretariat Complex

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Thousands of protesters in Abuja have taken control of the Federal Secretariat Complex after being blocked from accessing the Eagle Square Complex by security agencies, who unleashed hundreds of teargas canisters in a bid to disperse them.

The protesters, undeterred by the heavy-handed response, have regrouped at the Finance Junction on Ahmadu Bello Way, where they are being joined by increasingly large numbers of Abuja residents.

Despite the significant security presence, the crowd is building momentum and threatening to overwhelm the troops on the ground.

While no gunshots have been fired yet, the protesters remain defiant and determined to make their voices heard.

The protest, sparked by widespread anger over hunger and economic hardship, shows no signs of abating.

The security agencies’ decision to deploy teargas canisters in an attempt to disperse the protesters has only seemed to galvanize the crowd, with more and more people joining the demonstration by the hour.

As the situation continues to unfold, concerns are growing about the potential for further escalation.