Wike mobilizes stakeholders against protests in Abuja

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of the planned August 1 nationwide protests against bad governance, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, has embarked on a series of troubleshooting meeting, mobilizing relevant stakeholders against joining the planned Aug. 1 nationwide protests over hunger and hardship.

Wike who had on Saturday met with religious, traditional, women and youth leaders, also met with youths from Abuja South Federal Constituency, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT on Sunday.

The minister is expected to engage youths and other stakeholders in Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils today (Monday).

He said; “There is no need for the protest. The current administration is barely one year in office and not enough to assess its performance.

“You cannot judge leadership within one year. I have not been in office for up to a year, but I have done so much that should be appreciated and convince people that FCT is working.

“It is not fair to say we have not done anything on insecurity when we have improved security in FCT.

“We want peace in FCT and so, we cannot fold our hands and allow it to be destroyed in the guise of protest,” Wike said.

On the proposed Federal Capital Territory University of Science and Technology, Abaji, the minister said; “I don’t want to set up a glorified university. I want to put up a university that we will all be proud to have, and gladly tell the world that this is the university I attended.

“We are currently at the procurement stage to build classrooms; to build lecture theatres, and laboratories for the university,” he said.

Also speaking on land matters, the minister noted that the problem of Abuja is land.

“Once you are made a minister, it is as if you are coming to share land. Nobody talks about development. Everybody is land, land, land, land, land. I feel so bad. Each time I am in my office, when 20 people come to see me,18 will talk about land.

“Nobody will talk about infrastructure; nobody will talk about no hospitals; nobody will talk about no schools, everything is, I need 20 hectares of land and I say, ‘if you carry all this land, where will the indigenous people stay?”