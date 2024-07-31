We support non-violent protest – NADECO USA

*Urges police, and security agencies to protect protesters

By Clifford Ndujihe

The United States of America chapter of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO-USA, has thrown its weight behind the EndBadGovernance protest beginning on August 1 provided that it is non-violent and peaceful.

“Today marks a crucial juncture in Nigeria’s political history and development. It is with utmost concern and unwavering resolve that I speak on behalf of NADECO USA regarding the forthcoming protest by the Nigerian people, dubbed ‘EndBadGovernance In Nigeria’

“NADECO USA unequivocally endorses and supports the planned peaceful protest, provided that it adheres to non-violence principles,” said Dr. Lloyd Ukwu, President, NADECO USA.

Noting that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the organisation said “Protests are age-long ways for citizens to express themselves.”

It added that the constitutional right to expression, be it political or social, is safeguarded in Nigeria’s legal framework, warning that “any attempt to suppress this protest through force or intimidation would constitute a severe affront to democratic principles as enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution and will set a perilous precedent for our nation.”

NADECO USA recalled that President Bola Tinubu “is a product of incessant and numerous protests beginning with Chief MKO Abiola’s June 12, 1993, annulled elections.”

It cited other protests that President Tinubu allegedly participated in or encouraged to include: April 14, 2014 (calling out President Jonathan on insecurity); June 20, 2014 (APC leaders and supporters displaying Jonathan’s mock coffin in Ibadan);

Chibok girls: NLC, May 14, 2014 (TUC, Tinubu, APC women protest over Chibok girls); November 13, 2016 (Tinubu’s supporters protest in Lagos); and Soyinka, Bakare, Falana flay Jonathan at Lagos protest – January 10, 2012.

Ukwu said: “In 2014, prominent figures like Mr. Tinubu, Pastor Bakare, Pastor Adeboye, and Prof. Soyinka, etc, exercised their right to dissent, including symbolic acts that criticized the government. Why then should Nigerians be denied the right to peaceful protest today?

“NADECO USA therefore considers it an irony of a circumstance and hypocrisy of the highest order for Tinubu to run all over the place to attempt to intimidate the Nigerian people who are genuinely desirous of defending their right to good governance. Tinubu wants to turn around and destroy the very process that he has always used to be heard and to gain power.

“Protests are a major cornerstone of democracy and democratic governance.

“Throughout history, protests have ignited positive and powerful social and political movements that expose injustice, corruption, and bad governance in the system. Protests are a way to demand accountability.

“It is disingenuous for the government to criminalize protests by targeting its organizers.

“NADECO USA stands resolutely for democracy, accountability, the rule of law, and good governance. Holding the government accountable is pivotal to democracy, and protest is a democratic right that must be upheld.

“We call upon the international community to monitor this planned peaceful protest closely, ensuring the safety of every Nigerian participant.”

It urged the youths to remain steadfast, courageous, and committed to peace.

It also urged the police, the army, and all the other security forces to protect the protesters because “according to 83(4) of the Police Act, the protesters have the right to be protected during demonstrations.”

NADECO USA advised President Tinubu not to “test the resolve of the Nigerian people.”