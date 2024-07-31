We need collective action to overcome impending disaster — Kolade

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Fellow of the African Governance Initiative, and Grand Patron of STSINOIZ (Zionists) International Club, Dr Christopher Kolade, CON, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to both speak out and take collective action to salvage Nigeria from collapse.

In a statement signed the Secretary-General of STSINOIZ International Club, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, a Professor of Public Relations and Advertising at the Lagos State University, LASU, and a former Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at the University, Dr Kolade at a Webinar held recently to mark the 25th Anniversary of Nigeria’s 4th Democratic Republic, highlighted the necessity for Nigerians to speak out and take collective action to prevent the impending disaster and salvage the nation from collapse.

Dr. Kolade emphasized the need for citizens to “constantly look for improvement” in the Nigerian situation, stating that no nation can perform better than its people, as a nation is the expression of its human resources. He urged Nigerians to speak out and point to the right things, adding, “The more we speak out and point to the right things, the more we will find that we begin to overcome the terrible things that we notice.”

Reflecting on the way forward, Dr. Kolade asked, “What are we going to do, going forward, that will bring integrity into prominence when we discuss matters of this kind?” He also condemned the prevalence of greed and selfishness in Nigeria’s politics, stating that it is not just a moral issue but a criminal issue.

Meanwhile, the Lead Speaker at the webinar, Mr Lanre Arogundade of the International Press Centre, Lagos, along with other discussants, highlighted a range of challenges plaguing Nigeria’s development since 1999, including selfishness and greed among politicians, unbridled corruption, inflation, mass hunger, infrastructural decadence, mass unemployment, and fuel price hikes.

Dr. Adefolaseye Adebomi Adebayo, a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, emphasized the importance of advocating for policies that discourage greed and corruption, while Dr. Olabisi Deji-Folutile called for the enforcement of the rule of law as a deterrent to bad actions. Professor Dokun Omojola also highlighted the need to address the problem of selfishness and greed in national politics, pointing out the lack of commitment among politicians to build a better and equitable society.

Other discussants included: Professor Dokun Omojola of the Department of Mass Communication, Covenant University, Ota and Dr. Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Editor-in-Chief of Franklalknow.com.

The webinar, which attracted over 50 participants, including Nigerians in the Diaspora and notable figures such as Mr. Femi Aborisade, Lawyer, Scholar Labour Activist and Human Rights advocate, provided a platform to discuss critical issues and potential solutions for Nigeria’s development.