Video: 32 suspects arrested after violent attack in Lagos college

The Lagos State Police have confirmed the arrest of 32 suspects following a violent attack on a Ministry of Education team at the Federal College of Education (Technical) in the Akoka area of the state.

The State’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin revealed in a tweet that the team had been sent to mediate a three-month-long impasse between staff and the Provost, who had been locked out of his office.

However, the situation escalated when staff and students attacked the team, damaging over five vehicles and the Provost’s quarters.

Hundeyi said that the rioters also blocked all entrances and exits to the college, prompting a police response.

For over three months, staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka locked out their Provost, depriving him use of his office.



Hundeyin clarified the situation, emphasizing that the police intervention was necessary to maintain peace and order.

Hundeyin wrote, “For over three months, staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka locked out their Provost, depriving him use of his office.

“A team set up by the Minister of Education arrived the school today to mediate the ongoing impasse. However, staff of the college aided by students attacked the team from Abuja, damaging over five vehicles and the Provost’s official quarters.

“Not done, the rioting staff and students also blocked all entrances in and out of the college. The police arrived the scene and restored normalcy after being attacked with stones and sachets of water by the rioters.

“Meanwhile, 32 suspects have been arrested while men of the Nigeria Police Force from Area Command, Surulere remain on ground to ensure that the restored peace remains intact.”

Vanguard News