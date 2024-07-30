Two children killed, nine injured after knife attack in UK

Two children have died and nine have been injured, six critically, after a series of stabbings at a children’s dance class in Southport on Monday.

Two adults are also in critical condition after what police described as a “ferocious attack”.

The stabbings took place at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class at the Hart Space, a studio that also hosts antenatal and hypnobirthing classes, in the north-west seaside town.

Serena Kennedy, the chief constable of Merseyside police, said a man armed with a knife had entered the class and started to attack the children at about 11.47am on Monday.

“When [officers] arrived, they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries,” she said.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.”

A 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks in Lancashire and born in Cardiff, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Kennedy said “the motivation for the incident remains unclear” but it was not currently being treated as terrorist-related, although Counter Terrorism Police North West had offered their support to the force in its investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, police described it as a major incident and 13 ambulances were sent to the scene, while Alder Hey children’s hospital also declared a major incident, asking people to avoid their “extremely busy” emergency room if possible.

The dance and yoga session, aimed at children aged six to 11, was being run by two teachers, and was due to finish at noon, just 10 minutes after the stabbings took place.

Residents and business owners described horrific scenes after the attack, including children bleeding in the street and parents screaming as they tried to locate their child.

Alaina Riley, 18, said her aunt, who lives across the road from the venue, witnessed “little kids run out screaming covered in blood” and two staff members “crawling” out of the building.

Riley said her aunt saw parents running out of the dance class carrying children covered in blood and attempting to resuscitate them.

“I think it was pickup time,” Riley said. “She said she had never heard screams like it. She was distraught and in an absolute state on the phone to me.”

Local people were reportedly bringing children out of the building to tend to their injuries before the emergency services arrived.

Colin Parry, the owner of Masters car repair shop, which is next door to the Hart Space, said he saw “two or three kids” lying seriously injured on the floor.

“It was horrific, absolutely,” he said, adding that his colleague ran to the door of the dance studio after he heard “screaming that wasn’t normal”.

“About 10 kids go running past him, all bleeding, and one of them collapsed on the floor outside,” he said.

Further down the road, Debrah Parker, 57, said she heard a young girl come out of the building saying: “Mum, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed.”

“She [the mother] bundled her in the car as fast as she could, she was screaming: ‘Help me, help me.’ She was covered in blood,” she said.

Kennedy said families of the deceased children, and the children who were injured, were being supported by specialist officers, and wider trauma support for all those affected would be provided.

“As a mum and a nana, I can’t begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the families and the victims are going through at this moment in time, and I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to them,” she said.

Dave Kitchin, the head of service at North-West ambulance service, told a press conference the knife attack would leave a “lasting impact on the whole community”.

He also confirmed 11 casualties were treated at what he described as a “devastating scene”.

Police cordoned off a large area around where the stabbings took place, as well as a street in Banks, a 15-minute drive away, believed to be linked to the suspect.

King Charles sent his “most heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims.

He said: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

The prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the events in Southport were “just truly awful” and that “the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard”.

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community. It is impossible to imagine what they are going through.”

He also thanked the emergency services for their response, saying: “They have responded to an awful incident today. I want to thank them for the professionalism they have shown in doing so.”

Merseyside’s police and crime commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said she was “utterly shocked and devastated” by the incident.

“To hear that innocent, defenceless children have been attacked during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school as they enjoyed the start of the school summer holidays is unthinkable and absolutely abhorrent,” she said. “These young people had their whole lives ahead of them and it is hard to find the words to convey our deep sadness.

“Our region will be heartbroken that more young lives have been lost at the hands of violence and more have suffered serious injuries, and I share local people’s deep concern and anguish.”