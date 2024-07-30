Troops kill wanted terrorist, Odumegu, in Taraba

FILE IMAGE

By Femi Bolaji,Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have killed a wanted terrorist operating along the Taraba-Benue border.

The deceased terrorist, Odumegu, who is said to be the second in command to Fullfire, the leader of a notorious terrorist group, met his waterloo at Gbeji-Afia, a border community between Taraba state and Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, said arms and ammunition were also recovered by the troops.

According to him, “the troops while on a fighting patrol came in contact with the armed terrorists on a motorcycle.

“Our gallant troops immediately engaged the terrorists in a fierce exchange of gunfire, leading to the neutralization of one terrorist while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle and magazine, seven rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition, two mobile phones, and assorted charms.”