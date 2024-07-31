Tinubu mourns Onyeka Onwenu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday extended his condolences to the family of the late Ms Onyeka Onwenu.

“Onwenu was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician,” the President said in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

The President said her edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love,’ in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

The President recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good.

He noted her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me,’ a campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

“President Tinubu celebrates the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.

“The President condoles with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste,” said the statement. (NAN)