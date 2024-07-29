Tell your father we are suffering, VeryDarkman responds to Tinubu’s daughter

Social media critic Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has criticised Folashade Tinubu, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, for her recent comments urging Nigerians to allow her father a three-year term before evaluating his presidency.

In a recent statement, Folashade Tinubu, who holds the title of Iyaloja General of Nigeria, called on the public to show patience and advised against participating in the upcoming hunger protest scheduled from August 1 to 10.

VeryDarkMan, in a video response released on Monday, expressed strong disapproval of Folashade’s remarks.

He accused her of overlooking the severe economic difficulties faced by Nigerians under President Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, the current administration’s first year has been marked by economic hardship and a significant rise in fuel prices.

“Did you realize that people will not be complaining if your father’s first year in office was not the worst in Nigeria’s presidential history?” VeryDarkMan said.

He urged Folashade to persuade her father to address the growing economic challenges and avoid worsening the situation.

VDM also referenced Tinubu’s past opposition to fuel price increases during Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency, suggesting that similar protests are warranted now due to the current administration’s policies.

He condemned any potential violence associated with the protests but emphasized the importance of standing up for economic rights.

He said, “Warn your father, tell him that Nigerians are suffering. Talk to Daddy for us. Did you warn your dad when he went to protest against Goodluck Jonathan when he raised the fuel price from N65 to N87? The only thing I won’t approve of is that the protesters are violent. Stand for your rights, Nigerians.

“Protest, but don’t loot. Look at the prices of things. Fuel is N700 plus, and it is still not available. See the queues in gas stations. You can’t increase the price of things, and they will still not be available,” he said.

The criticism comes in the wake of President Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidies, which has caused the price of Premium Motor Spirit to soar from N185 to over N700.

The naira also has plunged in value following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s move to float the currency, with its exchange rate against the dollar now ranging between N1,200 and N1,500.

Vanguard News