Sylva denies supporting protest, slams Diri over alleged divisive comment



By Daniel Abia , P/Harcourt

The former Petroleum Minister (State), Timipre Sylva, has faulted the claims by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, that he (Sylva) is supporting the hardship protest as shocking, insensitive and divisive.

Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa state said that Diri’s allegations coming a day after he issued a well-publicized and received statement urging youths in Bayelsa, Niger Delta and other parts of the country to shelve the planned protest, only portrayed the Bayelsa governor as a man desperately politicising a serious issue.

Sylva in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled, Our Governor Has Gone Mad Again, said he shuddered in disbelief that the governor instead of joining hands with him to prevent the protest decided to seek political capital out of it by accusing him falsely.

“I once read a play by Prof. Ola Rotimi of blessed memory titled: Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again. In the prevailing circumstances in Bayelsa State, I thought that the play should have been about a governor who goes mad from time to time.

“Seeing statements credited to Gov. Douye Diri at his ‘security Council’ meeting, I shudder in disbelief. How could a Governor, instead of joining hands with me in my efforts to prevent the protest, be accusing me falsely?

“And let’s say the truth, if anyone were to protest against bad governance in Bayelsa state, it would not be against President Tinubu but against Governor Diri. Despite that, I believe that protests are mostly counterproductive. And I will never encourage them.

“Just a day before his statement, I had asked our youths to shelve the protest and give more time to President Tinubu. Before that, I had spoken to youth leaders in and around Bayelsa State, on the phone and in person, on the need to give the president more time as he is working tirelessly to better our lot.

“My statement was extensively published and well received and I strongly believe it got to the hearts of millions of our youths nationwide.

Waking up to Gov. Diri’s wild and vile accusations that I am supporting #endbadgovernance and hunger protest is nothing but a political culture shock of sorts to me.

“Hardly can I fathom the fact that Gov Diri would politicize such a serious matter openly harass me, and churn out such irresponsible, insensitive and divisive rhetorics”.

Sylva wondered why the Bayelsa government would link him to one Ebidek Atuwo, someone he said his investigations revealed came from Ekeremor, the same Local Government Area of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

He said: “The state government feels there is great wisdom in linking me with a certain Ebideke Atuwo, a ahap I do not know. On investigation, the chap is from Ekeremor. Same place as Senator Lokpobiri.