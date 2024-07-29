Singer, Omaji releases EP ‘Wake’

Nigerian-born singer and songwriter, Omaji Samuel has released his brand-new EP, “Wake”.

This exciting new project showcases Omaji’s incredible talent and versatility as an artist.

“Wake” is a three-track EP that takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. With tracks titled “Life”, “Matter”, and “Bad”, Omaji’s soulful voice and thoughtful lyrics shine throughout. His unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop creates a sound that is both contemporary and timeless.

Omaji’s passion for music is evident in every note he sings. His dedication to his craft has resulted in an EP that is both personal and relatable. “Wake” is a testament to Omaji’s skill as a songwriter and performer, and solidifies his position as one of the most exciting new voices in music.

“I’m thrilled to finally share ‘Wake’ with the world,” says Omaji. “This EP is a reflection of my journey, and I hope it inspires others to find their own voice and purpose. I promise to keep pushing the boundaries of my creativity and releasing more content that resonates with my fans.”

With “Wake”, Omaji Samuel cements his status as a rising star in the music industry.