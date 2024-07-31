Reveal your identities if sincere about protest – CSOs tell organisers 

…say protests is an invitation to chaos and anarchy

Some civil society organisations on Wednesday staged a solidarity march in Abuja calling on those behind the planned nationwide protests to come out in the open to bare their minds on their grievances against the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

The group under the aegis of patriotic Nigeria youth forum remarked that it behoves on those behind the protests to take a cue from President Tinubu who did not hide his true identity while he was in the trenches pushing for democratic rule and good governance in the polity.

Led by Comrades Olamide Odumosu, the group argued that the planned protest is an invitation to chaos and anarchy in the country.

The group marched through the Finance Ministry bridge to the federal capital development authority (FCDA) gate where they submitted bared their mind to a director of the agency, Mr. Olubiyi Sunday.

Odumosu remarked that the planned protests is an invitation for people who are hungry to loots people’s shops, raid warehouses and commit sundry arson in the name of hunger.

“The outcome of these protests, if ever allowed, can never be short of these unfortunate scenarios,” they said.

“Incidentally, some known opposition figures have endorsed these protests, but have carefully refused to participate. The question is: if these protests are solutions to national challenges, why are these disgruntled politicians avoiding it?

“Fellow citizens, we advise you not to be used as canon fodders. It is purely common sensical to ask someone urging you into any task for a supposedly communal good why they are not willing to join you. All those you consider your alternative leaders who are campaigning for protests have in themselves rejected the protests by refusing to lead from the front lines, or even to join.

And those who like to argue that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the father or even grandfather of protests in Nigeria, are correct to the extent that Tinubu organized, participated in and supported protests.

“But what they carefully and shamefully so, deliberately avoid to mention is that unlike these masquerades behind this one, President Tinubu always showed his face. He had clarity about what he was protesting about, and we always saw him leading the protests.

“He also stopped when the demands are met or when there was an agreed position. Those were protests as opposed to this barefaced project for anarchy.

“The questions have been asked; who are the organizers of these protests so that they can take responsibility when they degenerate, because we know they must? Till date, proposed protests have taken over our media space and yet we do not have anybody that we can engage directly on the details of the planning, the demands and the expected outcomes of the protest. In essence, we are happy discussing an eventual anarchy in our country, and somehow feeling good about it.

“Let us also state that for whatever it is, the proposed protests have awakened some national consciousness between the citizens and government. Government is beginning to engage. And it should do so more vigorously. But we should allow this process of engagement to continue. It is more beneficial than calling out persons whose motives and tendencies are not known.

“Mr. President has taken a lot of initiatives to address the needs of citizens, including removal of ban and import duties on food items, as is being spearheaded by the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Bashir A. Adeniyi

“We should trust a President who within one year in office, introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), fund for SMEs, support for families and is on the project of introducing Credit Facilities to help citizens solve their needs and pay at more convenient times.

“Mr. President is on our matter. We know that hunger causes anger. But these problems did not just start. We need some time to allow the reforms materialize. Let us support Mr. President. He is aware and is not sleeping on the issues.

“And for us in the Federal Capital Territory. We have a reason to look forward with greater hope, because Wike is fixing the City. We may not like him or the Tinubu Administration, but what cannot be denied, except for mischief, is that the FCT has taken a quantum leap under Tinubu and Wike. They deserve our unalloyed support.

“Therefore, let us bear our challenges with the stoicism of the wise. We must not allow fifth columnists to use our problems as citizens to advance their causes and destabilize our country. Let us articulate our issues and forward to government. But we must in unison reject this well packaged chaos called Protests. Nigeria is our own, we must not set our houses ablaze because we found rats in them or abandon our homes because the roofs are leaking. Let us work together to fix Nigeria.”