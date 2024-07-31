Reps revisit 2024 budget amendment

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives held an emergency session on Monday to revisit the 2024 Appropriation Amendment Bill, which was previously passed on July 23, 2024. The bill had increased the 2024 budget by approximately N35 billion.

Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive, moved a motion to rescind the earlier passage of the bill, citing legal issues that required reconsideration. The motion was granted, and the House resolved to recommit the affected clauses to the Committee of Supply for reconsideration.

According to Hon. Babajimi Benson, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, the amendment will not impact the implementation of the budget. He described the revision as a matter of “crossing the right i’s and dotting the right t’s,” ensuring that the budget figures remain.

The House also passed an amendment to the

Central Bank of Nigeria Act, to increase the Central Bank of Nigeria’s total advances to the Federal Government from five per cent to a Maximum of 10 per cent.