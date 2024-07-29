Recruitment: Police commence training of successful constables August 10th 2024

Policemen on training

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission said on Monday that its Recruitment Board has approved the 10th of August 2024 for the commencement of training for successful applicants of the 2022 Constable Recruitment exercise.

A statement by the Commission said, “The candidates are expected to confirm their status by logging into https://apply.Policerecruitment.gov.ng to confirm further details on the training exercise.

“Specialist applicants are however to resume training two months after that of their General Duty counterparts. Information on dates and venues for their specialised training will be announced in due course.

“The Police Service Commission wishes to appreciate the applicants for their patience and understanding while efforts were made to ensure that the exercise was inclusive and generally acceptable.

“The Commission also states that it will continue to ensure that recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is based on merit and respect for the Federal Character principles.

“It enjoins the successful candidates to see their new status as a call to duty for the Nigerian nation stressing that the Commission will monitor their training programmes to ensure that they will come out prepared to join forces in fighting the security challenges facing our nation.”