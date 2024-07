Rafael Nadal said he will make a decision on his future “after the Olympics” in the aftermath of a shattering straight-sets defeat to old rival Novak Djokovic at the Paris Games on Sunday.

“When this tournament is over, I will take the necessary decisions based on my feelings and sensations,” said Nadal after losing 6-1, 6-4 in his 60th career meeting with Djokovic.

