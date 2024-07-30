Protests: FG declares Prisons ‘Red Zones’, warns against attempted violations

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of the planned nationwide protests against bad governance due to commence from August 1, the Federal Government has declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country as “red zones”, whose sanctity must not be violated under any guise.

Controller General of Corrections CGC, Haliru Nababa gave the warning in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on the first day of August 2024, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones; therefore, any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever, should steer clear”, the CGC said in the statement signed on his behalf by Service Spokesman, ACC Abubakar Danlami Umar.

Part of the statement reads; “Furthermore, the Service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

“Tampering with or attacking them will lead to breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general.

“The Service strongly advises all members of the public to join hands with the Service to ensure the protection of correctional facilities. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility is defiled.

“The Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni, appreciates the continuous cooperation of members of the public in ensuring peace and tranquillity in and around correctional centres nationwide. The public is also advised to report any suspicious plan or movement to our email: [email protected] or to our official website: www.corrections.gov.ng or call 09060004598 or 08075050006 directly”.